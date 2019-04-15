Mumbai: Law student scores 0 in paper, forced to take a re-exam

national

The result of semester V was declared on March 26 and Kajal Patil scored 0 in one of the papers, which came as a shock to her as she was confident of passing the PIL exam

Unclear about the status of her result of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) paper, Kajal Patil, a final year law student from G J Advani Law College, will have to appear for a re-examination. The result of semester V was declared on March 26 and Patil scored 0 in one of the papers, which came as a shock to her as she was confident of passing the PIL exam.

Knowing it was impossible, Patil approached Mumbai University (MU), which told her the result showed reserved, so she must wait for them to clarify the glitch and not apply for re-evaluation. But, she has not received any clarity yet. This has meant that she missed the April 1 deadline to apply for re-evaluation.

Now, Patil doesn't want to risk not being able to sit for a re-examination. She has submitted her application as the varsity said it will need until Friday to find out what happened to her paper. Patil wants to ensure she clears the subject by the end of her final year.

"I passed all the other papers. It's impossible to score 0 in PIL so I approached the varsity. The officials asked for a proof that I took the PIL exam. My question is why should I go through the hassle when I don't know what exactly happened to my original paper. Have they lost it?" Kajal added.

MU's examination section PRO Vinod Malale said, "Sometimes students mistakenly enters wrong seat number on answer sheet. In such a case, marks cannot be attributed to the student. Something similar must have happened in her case too. We then tally the student's signature with other answer sheets. The issue will be resolved soon."

