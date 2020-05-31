Mumbai: Law will decide if students in final year of college can pass

The state government will now take legal advice on whether or not final year students of different universities can be passed, without a final examination. The idea is to understand if it can be possible with average of marks scored throughout the course and allowing an option at improving grades with an examination that can be held later. This was discussed in a video conference held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday with different vice-chancellors, as well as other concerned officials. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss various options possible to conduct evaluation of final year students ensuring that no student is exposed to the danger of infection amid the pandemic.

Confusion over final year examination of university and affiliated colleges continues to worry students. While the UGC had issued an advisory asking universities to hold final year examinations in the month of July; Maharashtra state after declaring that it will follow the UGC guideline, later suggested that it should be cancelled.

The suggestions discussed in the meeting also included taking opinions on the legal aspect of allowing evaluation of final year students with average of marks scored until now. “Examinations in July are looking impossible. A new approach is required,” said Thackeray in the meeting.

COVID benefit for all

Teachers can heave a sigh of relief as the state has extended the R50 lakh insurance benefit for all non-medical government employees who may die of COVID-19, while on duty. After schools and colleges were taken over as quarantine facilities, government teachers were asked to manage these centres. Lack of benefits, had left many anxious.

