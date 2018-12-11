Mumbai: Lawyer attacked by man outside Mumbai High Court

national

The attacker identified as Vaijnath Patil and has been taken under custody of Mumbai Police

Advocate Sadavarte

An advocate who filed a petition against reservation quota granted to Maratha community was attacked by a youth outside the Mumbai High Court. The incident occurred when the lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte was briefing the media about the petition outside the court.

According to the police, Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, had come to Mumbai High Court for a hearing of his petition against reservation for Maratha Community and was briefing them about the petition. Around 1.30 in the afternoon, when the briefing concluded and he was returning to the high court building, the attacker stepped forward raising a slogan "Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha" in support of the reservation and then attacked him. However, advocates and policemen present at the spot immediately arrested the attacker, who was later identified as Vaijnath Patil.

Advocate Sadavarte had filed a PIL opposing the Maharashtra government's decision to provide 16 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the Maratha community in the state. In his PIL, he stated that the new law violates the Supreme Court's earlier orders that mention caste and community-based reservation in states should not exceed 50 per cent.

Following the attack, Advocate Sadavarte informed the High Court about the incident, which then directed the state government to provide adequate security to him and his wife for protection.

Currently, Patil is under the custody of Azad Maidan Police and investigations are underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates