Mumbai: Lawyers oppose resumption of regular courts amid COVID-19

A lawyers' association on Tuesday demanded that resumption of regular hearings in lower courts be deferred in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Regular functioning of lower courts (sessions, civil and magistrates' courts) in Mumbai resumed from Monday after a gap of nearly two months. During the lockdown, courts were hearing only urgent matters such as applications for police custody or interim bail.

The Bombay High Court has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for regular functioning of courts in view of the pandemic. In a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court Bar Association said it was impossible for lawyers to follow the SOP while appearing physically in courts. The number of coronavirus cases in the city is increasing every day, and the advocates are worried about getting exposed to the pandemic, the association said.

Also, as local trains are not operational, it is "practically impossible" for lawyers to reach the courts from distant suburbs, it said.

The SOP was silent on the safety of advocates while attending the courts, the letter added.

