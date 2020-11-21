Mumbai leads with 1,031 COVID-19 cases, state fatalities still over 150

The numbers in the state increased marginally to over 5,600 cases on Friday, taking its total tally to 17.68 lakh cases while the number of COVID-related fatalities continued to be over 150. The city's daily count rose further over 1,000 cases even as the number of COVID-related casualties remained low.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 1,031 cases followed by Pune with 583 cases, and Nagpur with 463 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 261 new cases, all other districts had less than 200 cases each.

The state's recovery rate increased to 92.89 per cent and while 6,945 patients were discharged in the state, 553 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 92 per cent while the doubling rate dipped further to 296 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, more than 16,000 are in Pune, 14,265 are in Thane and 11,822 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained stable at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 46,511 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 996.

There were 155 COVID-related deaths in the state and Pimpri Chinchwad led with 33 deaths followed by Pune with 27 deaths while Mumbai reported 12 deaths . In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 12 deaths, 10 patients were suffering from other ailments while nine deaths involved senior citizens.

The city's daily growth rate rose marginally to 0.23 per cent as the total count is over 2.73 lakh cases. Twelve administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less than 1 per cent each.

Currently, K West ward is leading with 0.33 per cent followed by T and M West wards. Three wards in the city now have more than 800 cases and cumulatively, eight wards have more than 500 active cases each.

