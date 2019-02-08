Mumbai: Learn yoga, how to make a cocktail at these workshops in Bandra

Feb 08, 2019, 08:30 IST | The Guide Team

Rejuvenate your body, mind and soul as you prepare to take on the week ahead with a positive attitude

The commute to work, the pressure of deadlines, altercations with your partner — we know that life can get tiring. Unwind this weekend by heading to a workshop where you can learn the basics of yoga. Rejuvenate your body, mind and soul as you prepare to take on the week ahead with a positive attitude.

On: February 9, 7 am
At: Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.
Call: 9930008054
Cost: Rs 600

