Mumbai: LED lights to be installed under Bandra Worli sea link; project to cost Rs 8 crore

Former police commissioner D Sivanandhan had asked for the underside of Bandra Worli sea link to be fitted with floodlights post the 26/11 terror attacks. File pic

Eleven years after former police commissioner D Sivanandhan had asked for the underside of Bandra Worli sea link to be fitted with floodlights post the 26/11 teror attacks, the (MSRDC) officials will be initiating work on this soon.

Sivanandhan had written two letters to MSRDC seeking provision of Rs 50 crore to secure the sea link — especially the cable-stayed portion, from possible terror strikes. Confirming the development, an MSRDC official said, "From the security point of view, there were plans to install lights under the sea link to monitor the activity of boats. We had invited tenders for the project earlier this year and have finalised one company for the same."

MSRDC is planning to spend Rs 8 crore on the project which has been in the pipeline from close to a year. The sea link already has CCTVs cameras installed underneath it, but, the cameras are not night-vision enabled. However, once the lights are installed, the authorities will be able to monitor any movement under the seal link effectively.

"The police used to face problems while patrolling the area under the sea link during the night. As per the plan, the area above and below the sea link will be illuminated using energy efficient LED lights. This will not only give the proper visibility for patrolling purpose but it will also add to the aesthetic beauty of the sea link," MSRDC official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates