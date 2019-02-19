Mumbai leggie Pardeep Sahu to travel with Australia as 'coach'

cricket

This time they want me to travel with them to all venues. This will be a first time that I will get a chance to travel with an international team," said Sahu, who represented Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL

Pardeep Sahu

After helping the Australian batsmen tackle spin well against Pakistan last year, coach Justin Langer and his support staff members have once again turned to Mumbai wrist spinner Pardeep Sahu, 33, for assistance when Aaron Finch's men land in Visakhapatnam for the two T20I series [from February 24 onwards] followed by the five-match ODI series starting March 2.

The Haryana cricketer, who plays on Mumbai's local circuit, will help prepare the Australians to play spinners better in their bid to tackle chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. "They [Australian batsmen] want to practice playing quality wrist spin. This time they want me to travel with them to all venues. This will be a first time that I will get a chance to travel with an international team," said Sahu, who represented Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

"There are some special drills developed for playing wrist spinners and I will look to provide the Australians with quality practice," he said. Though Sahu wants India to win the series, the lanky spinner said that he will do his job as a professional. "They [Cricket Australia] wrote to the BCCI and my appointment was okayed by them. However, as a fan, I want India to win the series," he concluded.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates