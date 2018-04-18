Mumbai lensman Danish Siddiqui wins Pulitzer award

The Reuters staff photojournalist - who has been based out of Mumbai for nine years - was a part of the photography staff of Reuters that won the award for capturing the mass migration of the Rohingyas in Myanmar over a span of three weeks



Danish Siddiqui and the team captured the award-winning images near the Bangladesh border. Pic/Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

It was 1.30 am on Tuesday when Danish Siddiqui, 35, learnt that he had won the 2018 Pulitzer award - the highest ever accolade to be given to a newsperson, and every journalist's dream. The Reuters staff photojournalist - who has been based out of Mumbai for nine years - was a part of the photography staff of Reuters that won the award for capturing the mass migration of the Rohingyas in Myanmar over a span of three weeks.

"We were really happy when we learned that we had won - now it is finally sinking in," Danish said about the honour. The team, which won in the Feature Photography category, were covering the region Cox's bazaar in Bangladesh, where in 2017, the Kutupalong refugee camp was set up for Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar.



Danish Siddiqui

"It was Eid, and there were people celebrating and living at fancy beachside hotels, and two hours away from them, there was this mass migration, where people were fighting to get their hands on food, water, and land," he recalled "I wish I knew where my photography subjects are right now. I hope that these pictures and this Pulitzer makes a positive change for the Rohingyas."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates