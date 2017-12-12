Mumbai: Leopard rescued from Andheri kindergarten to be released into the wild

SGNP and forest department officials to release leopard rescued on Sunday from Andheri kindergarten classroom, soon

The big cat that was recently rescued after it found itself inside a kindergarden classroom, obviously, unaware about the rule pertaining to animals entering schools, has recuperated and is fit for release into the wild, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) veterinary officer Dr Shailesh Pethe has informed.



The rescued female leopard

The 18-month-old female leopard was rescued from Junior Crafting nursery school at Sher-E-Punjab, in Andheri East, following a 12-hour operation by the SGNP Range Forest Officer Shailesh Deore and the Thane Forest Department (Territorial), on Sunday. Dr Pethe said that the big cat was found in a stressed and dehydrated condition. Speaking to mid-day, he said, "When our team tranquillised the leopard through a plastic sheet, it was dehydrated and too afraid for its own well-being. We immediately administered intravenous fluids to treat the dehydration issue."

Following the rescue op, the leopard was taken to the SGNP Leopard Rescue Center where it underwent a medical examination for internal injuries.

No injuries

Apparently, locals had claimed that the leopard had injured itself while jumping over the barbed wire fencing during its bid to enter the school. However, SGNP officials have confirmed that no injuries were found on the animal.

"We conducted a proper medical examination on the leopard and did not find external or internal injuries. A micro chip has been fitted in its body to keep track of its movement. The animal is fit to be released in its natural habitat," added Dr Pethe.

Cat food

Officials at the Leopard Rescue Center informed that yesterday morning, the leopard was given 300 grams of chicken meat, which it ate properly. "It also consumed a lot of water. The animal, however, is very aggressive and so it has been kept in isolation to avoid man-animal conflict."

