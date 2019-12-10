Mumbai: Leopard spotted at SEEPZ, tries to kill dog sleeping on stairs

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Once again proving that Aarey Milk Colony is home to wild cats, CCTV cameras installed at a government building in SEEPZ area adjacent to Aarey and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) captured footage of a leopard attacking a dog, which survived, thanks to a security guard who made a lot of noise, causing it to run away.

On December 9, CCTV footage installed on the premises of Power System Operation Corporation in SEEPZ, which is a few hundred metres from the proposed Metro car shed in Aarey, captured something that surprised everyone — a leopard attacking a stray dog in the building at 2.32 am. When the leopard is scared off by the noise it lets go of the dog and runs off, with the dog running after it.

Speaking to mid-day, a person from the premises where the incident happened, said, "What surprises us is that we know there are leopards in Aarey, but how did it reach our building which is on the other side of JVLR? Did it cross the road?" CCTV footage has recorded the leopard's entry and exit, where it ran towards the hillock behind the building.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) from Thane Forest Department (Territorial) said, "We have received the video from the building in SEEPZ. The forest department team has already visited the spot and camera traps have been installed by volunteers on the premises to monitor the activity of the leopard. The staff of the building as well as those in the residential building next to it have been told about the dos and don'ts.

