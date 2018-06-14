Mumbai: Leopard takes a tour of abandoned industrial unit

A Thane Forest Department (FD) territorial team has set up camera traps in the premises to learn more about the leopard

An abandoned industrial unit, adjacent to the Aarey Milk colony in Marol, had an unusual visitor recently, as locals claimed to have spotted a leopard roaming there. A Thane Forest Department (FD) territorial team has set up camera traps in the premises to learn more about the leopard.

It is said that the leopard sighting took place around four days back in the industrial premises. One of the local residents informed the FD. An FD team immediately conducted a recce of the premises. Locals were also told about the do's and don't's in case they saw the leopard. Speaking to mid-day, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Mumbai City, Mayur Kamat said, "A team of forest department officials has taken the necessary steps to tackle the situation. The animal is a resident of Aarey Colony."

The FD teams are stationed there and steps are being taken to tackle any emergency situation if the need arises. The forest department has also set camera traps. As a precautionary measure a cage has also been set. Deputy Conservator of Forest Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar said, "As of now there is no panic. We hope to handle any eventuality if it arises. We have a team on the ground."

