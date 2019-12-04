Mumbai: Leopard cub found abandoned at Yeoor range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park
The officials of Sanjay Gandhi National Park have started the procedure to reunite the cub with its mother, which was found abandoned at the Yeoor range
A less than a month old leopard cub which seems to have been abandoned by its mother was found by the morning walkers at the Yeoor range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Wednesday following which the Yeoor range officials informed. In what is being said as the first attempt to reunite the cub with its mother, the authorities have already begun the operation of reuniting the cub with its mother.
Talking to mid-day, a forest department official said, "The cub seems to be less than a month old and the veterinary officer at SGNP have already done the medical checkup of the cub and the procedure to reunite it with its mother is in progress."
On Wednesday evening, range forest officer Rajendra Pawar and veterinary officer Dr. Shailesh Patel along with their teams reached the spot in Yeoor forest range and began the operation to reunite the cub with its mother. The cub has been placed in a basket and live monitoring of the cub is being done through Infrared cameras to check if the mother comes to rescue the cub or not.
Yeoor range officials with the rescued cub; the team is making all efforts to reunite the cub with its mother
The forest department has increased the security around the area where the cub was found so that no one enters the forest as it might disturb the reunion operation. Besides live infrared cameras, the camera traps have been installed too to monitor the activity of the leopard.
