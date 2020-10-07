Mumbai: Let us on the trains, say newspaper vendors

Another call for travel on the city's lifeline. This time, newspaper vendors have appealed to the Maharashtra government to let them travel in local trains for faster and hassle-free newspaper delivery.

Newspapers have been declared as an essential commodity by the Maharashtra government and their distribution and supply chain has been badly affected amid the lack of fast and cheap transport. This in turn has hit businesses.

Trustees of the Brihanmumbai Newspaper Vendors' Association, Jeevan Bhosale, and newspaper vendors Shankar Ringe, Rajendra Chavan and Amol Khamkar met Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday and handed over a letter making a request.



Brihanmumbai Newspaper Vendors' Association trustee Jeevan Bhosale with Mayor Kishori Pednekar

"A number of vendors stay in far off places like Nalasopara, Virar and beyond Kalyan. Travel by road is not practical and hence we are requesting the government to let us travel in trains," Jeevan Bhosale, trustee of the association said.

"Timely supply from the press to the distribution hub and to respective vendors in the morning hours is crucial as stale news is no news. Not all transport options are cheap and fast like trains. As we have been categorised as an essential service, we should be given access to local trains," he added.

"Special local trains are being run for essential and other category staff authorised by the state government, which is also issuing relevant permissions. Newspaper vendors are requested to get travel permission from the state government," Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said.

"Railways have given access on the basis of QR codes to all the workers permitted by the Maharashtra government and have upgraded services. Newspaper vendors should approach the state government to get included in the list," Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar told mid-day that she would look into the matter and that she had taken it up with the government. "I met delegates of the newspaper vendors' association and have forwarded the appeal to the Maharashtra government, which has assured me that it is actively looking into this. The delegation members have also assured me that they will be careful if permitted to travel," she said.

