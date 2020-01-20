Search

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mahim

Updated: Jan 20, 2020, 08:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A fire brigade has been rushed to the spot.

Fire in Mahim. Pic/Ashish Raje
A level 2 fire has been reported at a godown at nayanagery in Mahim. A fire brigade has been rushed to the spot.

On January 7th, a fire had been reported in Vasai fort but there was no loss of life since the flames were extinguished in time.

More details awaited.

