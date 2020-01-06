Mumbai: Level two fire breaks out in building at Kamathipura, eight injured

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A fire broke out into the building at Kamathipura, Nagpada in the morning fire on Monday. The fire brigade is on the spot. Eight people have been injured.



An incident of the fire has been reported in China bldg, R S Nimkar Marg, Bagdadi compound, behind Shukla Estate, Kamathipura, Nagpada. According to the Mumbai fire brigade officials, they received information at around 9.16 am and reached the spot at 9.44 am. Four fire engines and two 108 ambulances are on site. The MFB declared level two fire.



Among the five injured are Adil Qureshi, aged 20 yrs, Chandani Shaikh age- 25 yrs, Nisha Devi, age 32 yrs, Chandadevi- aged 60 yrs, Ranjana Devi aged 24 yrs, Sanjana Devi aged 30 yrs, Aniya aged 2 years are stable. The fifth injured, Mohanram aged 70 years is in a critical condition.



More details awaited.