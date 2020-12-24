Mumbai: Liquor licensees get 30-50 per cent discount in annual fees

The state cabinet has given the relief because the hospitality business has taken a big hit in the pandemic. Representaion pic

The cash-strapped licensees of alcoholic beverages will get a 30 per cent-50 per cent discount in annual licence fees. The state cabinet has given the relief because the hospitality business has taken a big hit in the pandemic, and revenues aren't being generated despite the unlocking process, which allows only 50 per cent intake on total seating capacity.

Several restaurants with bars attached have shut, due to financial problems for the licensees who have to pay higher fees depending on the permit class s/he holds. Over 29,000 licensees will benefit from the decision.

The cabinet also decided to withdraw a hike of 15 per cent in liquor licence fees for the year 2020-21. Those who have already renewed licences could get the amount adjusted in next financial year's renewal. Tadi vendors will also get relief with roll-back of the hike and a waiver of fees for the period between September 2020 and March 21, 2021.

"The government collects huge revenues (excise duty) from liquor sales. Restaurants and permit rooms (bars) started in the state from October 5, but since only 50 per cent intake of total seating capacity is allowed, they are doing only 50 per cent business," said a release. It added that last year's (2019-2020) collection of renewal fees alone was R909 crore, while the excise duty collection was Rs 15,429 crore. "However, COVID-19 has hit the liquor business which was shut on March 25 and resumed in a phased manner before suffering huge losses," said the note.

Marathas get EWS quota

Taking a step further to quell unrest in the Maratha community, the state cabinet has decided to extend quota for the community in the economically weaker section (EWS). The Marathas were categorised as socially and economically backward class (SEBC) while granting them a quota in jobs and education. But since their quota is stuck in court battles, SEBC students who have applied for admission and youth seeking jobs in the said quota have been in a fix. However, shifting from SEBC to EWS would be voluntary, but once relocating is done, the certificate holder will not be eligible to avail the SEBC benefit.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news