Mumbai local: SVIS win U-12 cricket title

The Swami Vivekanand International School lads with the trophy

Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) beat Mulund Gymkhana by 15 runs to win the U-12 Little Champs T20 cricket title at the Santosh Sport Academy ground in Kalyan recently. Electing to bat, SVIS posted 118-5 off their 20 overs. Opening batsman Rushil Parkar top scored with a 36-ball 33 which included five boundaries. Mulund's Aryan Herambh took 2-20. In reply, Mulund Gymkhana were bowled out for 103 in 19.4 overs. Hrishi Sarfare top scored for the Mulund outfit with 23. For SVIS, Aayush Makwana claimed 2-19.

NSCI squash: Top seed Pradhan in quarters

Top seed Abhishek Pradhan of Maharashtra had a routine day in the office as he recorded back to back wins to advance into the quarter-finals in the men's event of the 4th NSCI All India Open squash tournament at the NSCI squash courts yesterday. Pradhan, who is the fifth-ranked Indian, first beat Rajasthan's Chetan Singh Rathore 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 in just 15 minutes in a second round match. Then, in the the third round, he beat Ajit Sharma of Services 11-9, 11-7, 11-7.



Rebels SC after winning the Veterans title last year

Top teams for Mount Carmel's rink hockey

Top players including several former India stars, representing some of the leading teams, will be seen in action during the annual Mount Carmel Open Invitation floodlit rink hockey tournament, organised by the Carmel Sports Committee at the Mount Carmel Church compound from today to Friday

The five-a-side tournament will comprise competition in three categories — men's, women's and veteran's. A total of 16 teams will fight it out for top honours in the men's category, where last year's champions Ave Maria, Mumbai Customs, UBI, Central Railway, Rebels SC and Uncle's Kitchen United SC are some of the top teams.

CCI to host GMDBA badminton tourney from today

The Cricket Club of India will host the Greater Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2019, organised by the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association from today to Friday. Last year's champion Viplav Kuvale and runner-up Nigel D'Sa are the top two seeds in the men's singles event. Yash Tiwari and Jaidev Menon are the third and fourth seeds. In the women's singles competition, Kareena Madan is the No. 1 seed and Samiaa Shah is seeded second. Besides the men and women's singles events, competition will also be conducted for boys and girls singles in the U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories. There will also be doubles events in the men's, women's, mixed (men and women), boys and girls' U-17 and U-19 cetagories. All matches till the last 16 round will be best-of-three games of 15 points each. All matches from the quarter-finals will be played over best-of-three games of 21 points each.

