Mumbai: Local trains delayed because of technical glitch at Goregaon

Western Railways may be delayed for some time because of a technical glitch at Goregaon. The glitch was in signalling and it occurred at 7:05 am.

The glitch was restored at 7:50 am. The trains will be delayed for some time.

Due to technical glitch in signalling at Goregaon at 7.05 am, train movement was affected. It has been restored at 07.50 am. Trains will be delayed for some time due to this. Inconvenienceiis deeply regretted. @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 22, 2019

Western Railways took to Twitter and wrote, "Due to a technical glitch in signalling at Goregaon at 7.05 am, train movement was affected. It has been restored at 07.50 am. Trains will be delayed for some time due to this. Inconvenience is deeply regretted. #Mumbai."

Several commuters took to Twitter to express their anger.

Due technical issue train still stuck between Malad and Goregaon for 20 min @RidlrMUM @WesternRly pic.twitter.com/TQXBeMTYyP — Lester D'souza (@lesterdsouza16) May 22, 2019

@PiyushGoyal @WesternRly Technical signal failure at Goregaon railway station. All trains running late. Massive crowds at Malad station. Inconvenience for all your voters. Kindly look into this matter and resolve it ASAP. #WesternRailway #MumbaiLocal pic.twitter.com/ijjyTnBQis — Watana Khatana (@WatanaKhatana) May 22, 2019

@drmbct as per railway announcement at Goregaon station just now, no trains to depart from platform no. 4. But still I have seen at least 4 locals depart from the platform. So why lie to passengers? — Kaillash K Sharma (@kaillashtweets) May 22, 2019

Due to technical fault in Goregaon @WesternRly Route all slow and fast train are running more than 45 minutes let, but allowance at all stations for train let that trains are 10 to 15 minutes let. It’s a false allowances at stations ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ — Pankaj Upadhyay (@_Upadhyay) May 22, 2019

Trains are working extremely late between Borivali - Andheri.



Just look at the rush. ð¤¯ #MumbaiLocal pic.twitter.com/k3NHPGqjxq — Phalin (@PhalinShah) May 22, 2019

What 30 mins of delay in local trains can do #MumbaiLocal pic.twitter.com/ueza2EWute — Suraj Sherigar (@Suraj_Sher) May 22, 2019

More than 14 trains were running behind their schedule. The services are delayed by 20-30 minutes. All the trains are halting at all the stops between Andheri and Borivli be it fast or slow.

