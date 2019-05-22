Mumbai: Local trains delayed because of technical glitch at Goregaon

Updated: May 22, 2019, 10:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The glitch was restored at 7:50 am. The trains will be delayed for some time

Western Railways may be delayed for some time because of a technical glitch at Goregaon. The glitch was in signalling and it occurred at 7:05 am.

The glitch was restored at 7:50 am. The trains will be delayed for some time. 

Western Railways took to Twitter and wrote, "Due to a technical glitch in signalling at Goregaon at 7.05 am, train movement was affected. It has been restored at 07.50 am. Trains will be delayed for some time due to this. Inconvenience is deeply regretted. #Mumbai."

Several commuters took to Twitter to express their anger. 

More than 14 trains were running behind their schedule. The services are delayed by 20-30 minutes. All the trains are halting at all the stops between Andheri and Borivli be it fast or slow.

