Mumbai: Local trains from Churchgate won't operate after midnight on Saturday

The last local train from Churchgate railway station on Saturday will be at 12:31am for Bhayander and the last local train to Churchgate from Borivali will be at 12:14am, as an old bridge near Mahim railway station needs to be removed. A number of outstation trains will also be affected.

"During the night of November 2 and 3, a major traffic and power of four hours will be taken up on both up and down directions on the Harbour Line from 12:30am to 4.30am and a three and a half hours block on both fast (up and down) and slow (up and down) lines of Western Railway from 1am to 4.30am will be taken for dismantling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Coporation's (BMC) Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Mahim North.

During the block period, following suburban services will remain cancelled:

DOWN DIRECTION:

Train No. 91289 Ex Churchgate at 00.31 hrs towards Andheri

Train No. 91291 Ex Churchgate at 00.38 hrs towards Borivali

Train No. 98803 EX CSMT at 00.36 hrs towards Bandra

UP DIRECTION:

Train No. 91014 Ex Andheri at 20.01 hrs towards Churchgate

Train No. 91144 Ex Borivali at 21.44 hrs towards Churchgate

Train No. 98702 Ex Andheri at 00.28 hrs towards CSMT

During the block, a few morning up mail/express trains will be regulated:

Train No. 59442 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Passenger will be regulated at Andheri for 30 mins.

Train No. 12928 Vadodara – Mumbai Central Express will be regulated at Bandra for 20 mins.

Train No. 12904 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail will be delayed by 15 mins.

