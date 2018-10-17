Mumbai: Locals allege Metro Line 2B work on despite HC orders

national

The locals have been opposing construction of the elevated Metro line for some time now, and have demanded an underground one instead

One of the pictures of the spot taken by a resident

Even though the high court has asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to stop all construction work on the elevated Metro line 2B stretch between D N Nagar and Mandale for the next six months, residents allege that workers were spotted carrying out excavation work on S V Road near Santacruz West. The locals have been opposing construction of the elevated Metro line for some time now, and have demanded an underground one instead.

Speaking to mid-day, Architect and Juhu JVPD resident, Nitin Killawala, said, "Citizen groups had filed three PILs in the high court against construction of Metro 2B. The court had clearly said that MMRDA would not commence work on the stretch for the next six months. They were only allowed to do soil testing. The Authority has not been able to produce a single valid document in court till date. Now suddenly they have started work on the stretch against the court orders."

According to sources, a resident had clicked some pictures of the ongoing work and sent them to Killawala and some others. Locals claim that in the picture a piling rig and crane are seen at the spot on S V Road. The petitioners plan to present the pictures before the court during the next hearing on Friday. Sources said that in August, residents of Juhu, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Khar had gathered at a school in JVPD to initiate their protest against the Metro work.

Social Worker and Filmmaker, Ashok Pandit, who has been at the forefront of the movement, said, "This is nothing but arrogance and disrespect towards the judiciary and the citizens. The court should take strict action against them."

When contacted, Dilip Kawatkar, MMRDA joint project director said, "No construction work is being carried out along the Metro Line 2B. We are only doing soil testing."

Metro line to have 22 stations

The Metro Line 2B from D N Nagar to Mandale will be a 23.643-km-long elevated corridor with 22 stations. Once completed, it will provide connectivity between the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Railway, Central Railway, monorail, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to D N Nagar), Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) and Metro Line 3 (Colaba to SEEPZ). It will also connect the eastern and western suburbs.

