Mumbai: Locals help woman catch thief after she falls off moving train

A plucky 22-year-old who fell off a moving train when a thief snatched her mobile phone, managed to catch him, thanks to the help of people living along the tracks. The accused was arrested. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Poisar between Borivli and Kandivali railway stations. Pooja Jaiswal, a resident of Gorai, who works with a private company in Malad, boarded a Churchgate-bound slow local from platform number one at Borivli railway station.

In a hurry, Jaiswal boarded the luggage compartment and was standing near the door holding her phone. She planned to board the ladies compartment at the next station. As the local slowed at the signal near Poisar subway, police said suddenly the accused, Noor Mohammed Shaikh, 26, who was in the compartment, snatched her phone and jumped out. Jaiswal lost her balance and fell off the moving train. Before other commuters on the train could react, it had regained speed.

Jaiswal sustained an injury in her right leg but tried to chase the accused for a few metres. Then she began to yell for help. People living near the railway tracks who heard her, managed to catch the accused, recover her phone, and handed him over to the police. Police said the MI phone is worth approximately Rs 15,000. Initially the Samtanagar police took Shaikh in their custody and later handed him over to the Borivali GRP as the crime was on Railway land.

'Out of work painter'

Police said Shaikh stays in Kherwadi, Bandra east, with his parents, wife and a child. Shaikh told the police that he is a painter on daily wages. Due to the heavy rains in the city for the past 15 days he did not have work. Hence he claimed he had stolen the phone, to sell it to feed his family. But the police said Shaikh is a habitual drug addict. They also suspect he might have cases against his name and are checking records.

"Under the supervision of Senior Inspector Bhaskar Pawar, constables Amit Kedare, Suhail Chikalkar and Kiran Avade caught the accused and booked and arrested him under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 392 (robbery) of IPC and various sections of the Railway Act," said API II Nadaf from Borivli GRP.

