Mumbai: Locals trying to kill snake beat up man trying to rescue it

All he was trying to do was save a life and calm others. Instead of receiving thanks for it, he was beaten up. So this is what happened: Residents of Marigold building in Thakur village were screaming in panic on discovering a huge snake on the society premises. A resident of the area, Sitaram Chavan, 30, who was nearby, came to help on hearing the commotion - he wanted to remove the reptile from the premises and release it into the wild, but the building's residents, hell-bent on killing it, started assaulting Chavan to stop him from rescuing the snake.



Sitaram Chavan managed to catch the snake, which the forest department released in the forest

Animal lover Nidhi Vats said, "When I came to know about it, I called up one of my friends, Mita Malvankar. She gave me the forest department's contact. Meanwhile, Chavan captured the snake and kept it in a bag. Around midnight, a forest department team arrived and took the reptile. When mid-day called up Chauhan, he refused to talk about the incident.



The common sand boa

A snake rescuer from the NGO Sarp Mumbai, Ashique Ali, said, "It looked like a python but it wasn't one. Common sand boa is also known as Ghonas; it's not poisonous. It lives in muddy areas and comes out in search of food when the weather is erratic."

