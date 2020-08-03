Mumbai lockdown benefits: Two more foot-over-bridges at Andheri station

A year after mid-day highlighted the issue of crowding at Ghatkopar station leading to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal giving directives to improve conditions of both Ghatkopar and Andheri stations, the Western Railway (WR) on Sunday announced that it had completed two large six-metre wide bridges at Andheri.

Goyal's directives came after mi-day ran a front-page story on August 30, 2019, seeking local railway officials' attention to improve and decongest Ghatkopar and Andheri stations, which share a common interface with Mumbai Metro Line 1. Apart from two FOBs at Andheri, WR also announced the completion of one more FOB at Marin Lines station, one skywalk at Malad and a road-over-bridge (ROB) at Vasai Road -Nallasopara.

Andheri-Jogeshwari BMC FOB

Speaking with mid-day, WRs chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said, "The construction work of the FOBs, skywalk and ROB completed during the lockdown are of the Andheri (Churchgate-end), between Andheri-Jogeshwari (BMC east-west bridge), Marine Lines (Virar-end), Malad (BMC east-west skywalk) and Vasai Road-Nallasopara (old road over bridge)."

"The Andheri FOB (Churchgate-end) connects platforms 8/9, 6/7 and west side, measures 92 metres in length and is 6 metres wide. The Marine Lines FOB (Virar-end) connects platforms 1, 2, 3 and 4, measures 44 metres in length and 6 metres wide, while the Malad (BMC skywalk) connects BMC foot-over-bridge to the station and measures 141 metres in length and 6 metres wide," he added.

Sources said Andheri has about 7 lakh passengers during rush hours. The two new wide footbridges will go a long way in decongesting the station.

