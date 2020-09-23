Mumbai: Lockdown-hit Ghatkopar vada pav seller jumps off 6th floor, dies

Sadanand Naik (left) jumped from the window of his sixth-floor house at Golden Society (right), Pantnagar, Ghatkopar. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

A 60-year-old resident of Ghatkopar East jumped to his death from the sixth floor of his residential building in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased, a vada pav seller, hadn't done any business for the past six months and was struggling financially, said the police.

Around 4 am, some residents of Golden Society at Pantnagar found a man in a pool of blood in the compound of the building and upon making enquiries they identified him as Sadanand Naik.

He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Pantnagar police said Naik had gone to the toilet and removed all the glass panes from the window before jumping off his sixth-floor house. His vada pav stall had been shut since March this year when the lockdown was imposed in the country due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, and had made no earnings since then.

Suhas Kamble, senior inspector of Pantnagar police station, said, "We have filed an Accidental Death Report, and are yet to arrive at a conclusion indicating the reason for Naik's suicide. We have not recovered a suicide note yet."

