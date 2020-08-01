Mumbai: Lockdown in containment zones of Thane extended till August 31

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has been extended till August 31 in the containment zones of Maharashtra's Thane district, a senior official said onSaturday. In a video address, district collector Rajesh Narvekar said concessions granted to the non-containment zones and the state government's guidelines will be applicable to Thane rural, municipal council and Nagar Panchayat limits. Containment zones identified by civic authorities of various towns and cities in Thane district will remain in lockdown till August 31, the collector said.

Meanwhile, as many as 132 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Majiwada-Manpada locality of Thane city on Friday, deputy commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Sandeep Malavi said. Of these, at least 86 cases were detected from a construction site of a housing complex, he said. The construction firm had conducted RTPCR tests on 536 employees, of which 86 tested positive for the infection, the official said.

As on Friday, the COVID-19 cases in Thane district stood at 85,956, while the toll was at 2,365.

