Mumbai lockdown: Only 88 people stepped out without masks in six days as per BMC

After issuing a strict order about fining Mumbaikars who don't wear masks Rs 1,000, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in the past six days, has booked only 88 such offenders. On Sunday, the ever-vigilant BMC found just one person without a mask.

The corporation had made the wearing of masks in public compulsory in April. While the order did not mention fine, clean-up marshals appointed by the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department had started fining offenders. The corporation was taking action against an average of 25 people a day till June-end.

On June 29, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued the new order, making the Rs 1,000 fine official. But ever since the new order, action has slowed down drastically. In the last week, marshals have apparently 'warned' 602 people for not wearing masks.

"There are so many people wandering on the roads without masks and chatting in groups without any social distancing. Morning walkers too don't wear masks and refuse to listen to people telling them to wear one," said Smruti Kulkarni, a Borivli resident. She questioned the proof of warnings given by the BMC. "The BMC can put any number on the warning table as they don't have to give an account of it," Kulkarni said.

"The number of clean-up marshals attending to this job is low. Besides, the main aim of their work is to keep the city clean and other officials are busy with COVID-19 work," said a civic official, adding that there is increased awareness among citizens and very few flout the rule.

Unmasked!

June 30: 35

July 1: 16

July 2: 17

July 3: 12

July 4: 7

July 5: 1

Total 88

