Mumbai lost 68 lives to COVID-19 in 48 hours

Maharashtra's COVID-19 count on Thursday crossed 2.3 lakh cases, with 6,875 new infections reported in the past 24 hours, and Mumbai reported more than 1,200 of the state's daily cases. A total of 219 new casualties has been recorded, including 68 in the city.

State health department officials said that Mumbai and Pune recorded the highest number of novel Coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 1,268 and 1,277, respectively. Other districts with a high number of daily cases include Kalyan Dombivli, which reported 743 new infections, Thane reported 654 cases and Pimpri Chinchwad 413.

Of the 219 casualties, 28 were reported in Thane, 20 in Pune, 18 in Kalyan Dombivli, nine each in Raigad and Bhiwandi, eight each in Panvel and Solapur, seven each in Vasai-Virar, Jalgaon and Pimpri Chinchwad, five in Navi Mumbai, four in Nashik, three each in Satara, Ulhasnagar and Mira Bhayandar, two each in Ahmednagar, Nandurbar and Nagpur and one each in Amravati, Nanded, Latur, Jalna and Palghar, besides 68 in Mumbai.

So far, COVID-19 has taken as many as 9,667 lives in the state, and 5,132 of them were from Mumbai. The mortality rate in the state now stands at 4.19 per cent.

The civic officials said that all the 68 deaths in Mumbai took place in the past 48 hours. Among them, 27 patients suffered from other ailments, and 43 were senior citizens. According to the civic officials, the overall growth rate of cases in the city stands at 1.49 per cent, and the daily growth rate in nine administrative wards is higher than the average. Only T ward now has a growth rate of 3 per cent; the others have a lower rate.

With 397 COVID-19-related deaths, G North ward ranks the highest, followed by K East ward with 381 deaths. However, G North ward now has the third highest number of cases. On Thursday, nine new cases were reported in Dharavi, 23 in Dadar and 17 in Mahim.

There was a marginal improvement in the state's recovery rate on Thursday and it now stands at 55.19 per cent. With nearly 24,000 active cases in the city, the recovery rate has dropped by a point to 67 per cent. In the state, 93,652 patients are currently undergoing treatment, and 4,067 patients were discharged on Thursday after full recovery.

2,30,599

Total coronavirus cases in maha as of today

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news