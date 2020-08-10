Mumbai: Lost pet cat found hiding inside church in Fort

After four days of frantic search, a Chembur resident was finally reunited with his pet — Goofy the cat, who had jumped out of the moving car and had been hiding in a church in Fort, with the help of Just Smile Charitable Trust.

On July 3 evening, Shounak Shetty, a high court lawyer, was returning home when Goofy, scared by the honking, jumped out of the vehicle. "I opened a window when another car started honking. Goofy got scared and suddenly jumped out of the car and ran away. I searched for her till 11 pm, but couldn't find her," he said.

"I resumed the search next morning but still she was nowhere to be found," Shetty said, adding that one-year-old Goofy was a stray and was living with him for the past 10 months.

He then took the help of social media platforms. "I received over 200 phone calls and photos of 50-60 cats. Later, I learnt about Sneha Visaria from several people on social media, and I immediately contacted her and shared all the information about Goofy."

Visaria, founder-trustee of Just Smile Charitable Trust in Fort, informed all the local feeders and started a search operation, but it was obstructed by heavy rain for two days.

On Friday night, once rain stopped, "we again started looking for Goofy. We searched Horniman Circle Gardens, BSE, Cawasji Patel street, and the nearby areas. We went to the St. Thomas Cathedral, and found her in the garden." "We informed Shetty and handed over Goofy to him."

How to find lost pet

. Take help of social media and constantly post the photos with contact number

. Contact local feeders

. Circulate pamphlets in area pet went missing

. Look in every nook and cranny while searching

