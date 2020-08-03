Mumbai: Loud explosion heard from chemical factory in Thane's MIDC area

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A loud explosion was heard in the MIDC area in Dombivali in Thane district at around 5:30 pm on Monday and officials said it may have come from a chemical unit there.

A Manpada police station official said fire brigade personnel and local authorities had rushed to the spot and further details were awaited.

He added that preliminary reports from the site do not suggest any casualty due to the explosion.

