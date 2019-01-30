Mumbai: Lower Parel concert to focus on rooting for Aarey Colony

things-to-do

A concert in Lower Parel aims to preserve Mumbai's threatened green lungs

Swadesi performs live

Unless you've had your head in the clouds, you'd know that the issue of a Metro car shed being built at Aarey Colony has divided Mumbai. On one hand, we have the authorities who didn't bat an eyelid while resuming work on the project as soon as they got an all-clear from the National Green Tribunal. And on the other, there are activists and concerned citizens of the view that nearly 2,700 chopped trees is a heavy price to pay for more convenient transport.

Now, an entertainment firm called 4/4 Experiences has joined the latter group. They have launched a new property called Awaaz Do, where the emphasis will be on using cultural acts to raise awareness about contentious issues. The inaugural edition focuses on the need to stop the felling of trees at Aarey, which is also home to tribals from the Warli community, one of the region's oldest inhabitants.

The evening will feature music from big-name indie acts like Ankur and The Ghalat Family, Maati Baani and hip-hop crew Swadesi. The Aarey Collective, led by Prakash Bhoir, the Colony's tribal chieftain, will also put up a dance performance. "Then we have Nikit Surve, a leopard researcher, speaking about the animal's habitat in Mumbai, and Stalin Dayanand, director of the NGO Vanashakti, talking about the city's fragile ecosystem," says organiser Pratika Prabhune, adding that all the proceeds will be handed over to Vanashakti to ensure that Mumbai's only green lungs stops it from becoming a fully concrete jungle.

On: January 31, 9 pm

At: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Lower Parel.

Log on to: insider.in

Entry: Rs 300

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates