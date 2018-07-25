Mumbai: Lower Parel overbridge closure throws rush-hour movement out of whack

However, the morning movement of office-goers and others plunged into chaos, with the situation limping to a semblance of normalcy only around evening.

A sea of people, all trying to reach their destinations at the earliest, at Lower Parel station on Tuesday after the bridge's closure for all traffic. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Pedestrians and motorists headed to work battled Tuesday blues last morning after the Delisle bridge, popularly known as the Lower Parel ROB, was closed off to all traffic. It was a pre-emptive measure taken after an audit deemed the structure unsafe.

However, the morning movement of office-goers and others plunged into chaos, with the situation limping to a semblance of normalcy only around evening.

Left in the lurch

According to sources, it was the traffic authorities' decision to shut the bridge after the railways shot off a letter to them and the civic body. However, there's no clarity on who is going to reconstruct/repair the structure.

Locals and commuters, meanwhile, are upset that neither were they given enough advance warning about the closure, nor provided an alternative, criticising the hasty decision and lack of planning. Several said that after the Elphinstone Road stampede, they thought authorities would be more responsible and keep alternatives ready. Herds of pedestrians were seen jostling for space in a lane less than 50-feet wide.

A local, Anand Mohite, said, "This definitely wasn't a smart decision. Authorities should've given ample warning and explained what the problem is. Forget knowing what the issue is, we don't have any idea about when the construction will start and finish either. If it's not completed fast, the rush-hour situation is going to be a nightmare every day."

"I started walking from Currey Road towards my office; just to reach the Lower Parel ticket counter on the foot overbridge took me 40 minutes," said Mulund resident Deepa Nair.

Making space

Such was the crowd that, to avoid any untoward situation, the Mumbai Police broke open the doors of a private property to give pedestrians more space, but without taking any permission. They have even asked the guards there to keep it open from 8 am to 9 pm to let pedestrians through.

Residents of the 1,600-sqm property, Vani Chawl, of course, are not amused — demolished about 12 years ago for redevelopment, the structure is yet to get permissions from railways for construction, claimed tenants, who fear losing their private land to this problem.

A G Lad, the society's managing committee member, said, "They just came and broke open the doors... We want an assurance that they won't encroach on our land and make it a short cut for pedestrians." Inspector from Byculla police station Ramesh More, however, justified: "It was important to have an alternative way for people, as the crowd was immense."

Who's in-charge anyway?

Local Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Shinde said that despite sitting with BMC authorities for five hours, there was no consensus on who will repair/reconstruct the bridge. "They have shut the bridge, but we have no idea which part is dangerous; if it is the portion where the iron is corroded, why shut the stone-built section? I have asked the traffic [department] and BMC to decide if the stone structure can be opened for pedestrians," he added.

Later, chief PRO of Western Railway Ravindra Bhaker cleared the confusion. "The entire bridge will have to be reconstructed; dismantling of the portion over the railway line will be done by us. We believe 70 per cent of it is in BMC's jurisdiction. Also, about 39 agencies will have to be communicated about the utilities, and BMC is in a better position to do that. However, a formal decision is yet to be taken, and it will be done soon. We will ensure there is no delay in completing the work, irrespective of who does it.

"As far as the pedestrian movement is concerned, we will take all precautions and put up boards to guide them out; city authorities will take care of the vehicular traffic. We have also deployed GRP and RPF officers around the station and platforms to guide passengers; the situation will be better from Wednesday." BMC chief Ajoy Mehta said, "We will start work on approach road to the station soon."

'Shared' loss

Business of share taxis was affected with the closure of the bridge, with 70-odd drivers feeling the pinch. Share cabs ply from Lower Parel to Worli Naka and from Currey Road to Worli Naka. Kishor Bhandari, a taxi union member, said, "Each driver earns at least R1,500 every day, but today, nobody could do business. However, we have spoken to the traffic authorities, and from Wednesday, we will ply from Urmila Estate to Worli Naka. Those who come from Currey Road will have to use the railway bridge to get to the other side."

