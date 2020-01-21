Mumbai: Mahalaxmi bridges to divide traffic, ease congestion

The bridges, which will be constructed on the Dr E Moses Road and Keshavrao Khade Marg respectively, will be called the Mahalaxmi south and north bridges. File pics

Here's some good news for the commuters who take the Mahalaxmi bridge route as part of their regular commute. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon build two new bridges on both sides of the existing bridge near the railway station at a cost of R745.69 crore to ease traffic congestion. Decision comes following a suggestion regarding the same in the comprehensive mobility plan — a detailed study of the city's transport network.

The bridges, which will be constructed on the Dr E Moses Road and Keshavrao Khade Marg respectively, will be called the Mahalaxmi south and north bridges. According to the proposal, which will be tabled before the standing committee on Wednesday, the north-side bridge (Dr E Moses Road) will be a conventional 639-metres-long one and will connect commuters coming from the Saat Rasta side to Worli Naka. However, the south-side bridge will be a 803-metres-long cable-stayed bridge connecting Saat Rasta near New Shirin Theatre to Racecourse and Haji Ali at Keshavrao Khade Marg.

According to civic officials, after the Bandra-Worli Sea Link this will be the second cable-stayed bridge in the city, which would also be a visual treat for commuters. The civic body has awarded the contract for the work to a company, which is a joint venture of a Lukcnow-based firm and a Chinese one, and has asked it to complete the project in the next three years. The proposal further mentions that the bridges would pass over rail tracks, and hence, the BMC will give R10 crore to the Railways to appoint an agency, which would supervise the work in their jurisdiction.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official from the Bridges Department said, "Being one of the most important links in the city, the area sees a lot of traffic jams. Two new bridges will surely ease traffic congestion, as vehicles will get diverted in different directions. The load on the 90-year-old bridge will go down, as congestion won't happen only at one junction. Unlike the Delisle road bridge (Lower Parel), no demolition or reconstruction will happen here. The work of constructing the two new bridges will be completely done by us. The Railways will only supervise the work in their jurisdiction."

Two new approach roads

The BMC will also lay two approach roads near Delisle Road at Lower Parel railway station. These new pathways will connect the bridge that the Railways is constructing. According to the proposal, civic body will demolish and reconstruct the approach roads at N M Joshi Road (North) towards Elphinstone Road and another at G K Marg towards Worli Naka at a cost of R138.42 crore. Work on the project is expected to be completed by mid 2021.

