Mumbai: Maharashtra government to provide 5 percent quota to Muslims in education, says Nawab Malik

Updated: Feb 28, 2020, 15:54 IST | PTI | Mumbai

The state government will ensure that legislation to this effect is passed soon, the minister informed the State Legislative Council

Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik. Picture/Twitter Nawab Malik
Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government has proposed to extend five percent reservation to
Muslims in educational institutes, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said here on Friday.

The state government will ensure that legislation to this effect is passed soon, the minister informed the State Legislative Council.

He also assured the House of taking "appropriate action" in this regard before the beginning of admissions in schools. Malik was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise.

