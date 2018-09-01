Mumbai: Maharashtra loses the race to trial run Bullet train to Gujarat

national

Due to delays in land acquisition, the state might not be ready for the bullet train's trial runs, estimated to begin in 2022

Platform 7 at Vadodara station will be demolished to make way for the bullet train route

The bullet train authorities may have scored a major victory by finally getting the Palghar villagers to give their land for the project, but this triumph has come late in the day. Due to delays in land acquisition in Maharashtra, the first trial run may only take place on a 50-km stretch between Surat and Bilimora.

Trial runs usually happen in longer distances, but due to the delays, the state might not be ready in time for the test runs in 2022. However, officials have said that this is only the worst case scenario, in case of any further delay. "We are sure that we will be able to acquire all the required land by December 2019, and that there will no more delays," said Dhananjay Kumar, spokesperson of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).



Graphic/Ravi Jadhav

PM wants no delays

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a stiff deadline of August 15, 2022, to flag off the first bullet train, coinciding with 75 years of Independence. While they are working day and night to complete the project on time, officials said that in case the entire network is not available for trials by then, the Surat-Bilimora stretch will be flagged off as the first leg. The train should be able to cover the distance in about 15 minutes.

Workers have begun preparatory works at all major sites, and are clearing hurdles in the track alignment of the 508-km High Speed Rail project. "We have begun preparatory works at various stations. The Vadodara staff training centre will be ready by 2019-20, and the line by 2022-23," said Pradip Ahirkar, chief project manager, Vadodara.

"The Surat-Bilimora section is a straight alignment without curves. It is also a stretch with fewer engineering challenges and hurdles. Also, land acquisition in Maharashtra is much slower than in Gujarat. Considering all these factors, the first trials will happen along this stretch."

Process slow but fair

Kumar added, "Land acquisition is delayed because we do not want to take any land without the land owners' consent. We are following a due three-tier process and are keeping our ears and eyes open to all demands, suggestions and requirements of the villagers. Of about 7,000 people affected, so far 2,000 have agreed to part with land, and negotiations are on for the rest."

From a total of 12 stations, eight are in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra. The high-speed train will take 2 hours and 57 minutes between the two cities if it stops at all stations.

Largest bridge span

The authorities have planned a 220-m bullet train bridge crossing over Vadodara station — this will be the longest single span on the ground not only in India, but also compared to those in Japan.



Kikuo Watanabe

'Waiting to see Ganpati Bappa'

Kikuo Watanabe, the Japanese team leader working on the project in Vadodara, is keen for Ganeshotsav to start. "I have heard a lot about the festivities, and look forward to them. It will be so nice," he told mid-day. He added that he was slowly getting used to Indian food, and that he loved naan most of all. Watanabe heads the supervision of general consultancy services for the Vadodara training institute that will train manpower to run the bullet train.

