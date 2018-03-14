Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena takes on hawkers again

After the civic body cleared roads in Dadar about four months ago, there were complaints from citizens about the hawkers menace again



Sandeep Deshpande

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is ready to take on hawkers once more. After the civic body cleared roads in Dadar about four months ago, there were complaints from citizens about the hawkers menace again. MNS leader from Dadar, Sandeep Deshpande, has now threatened the ward officer that he will move into the G north ward office, if action is not taken against the hawkers.

Following the Elphinstone railway station stampede, party chief Raj Thackeray had said that if the government doesn't remove hawkers from the city, then they would do the needful, in MNS style. At the end of October last year, MNS members had started attacking hawkers.

The issue died down with civic body taking action on regular basis, the roads in Dadar and many parts of the city were free of hawking activity. Deshpande said, "I have to keep reminding the officers all the time about keeping the hawkers at bay. We see them spread across Dadar. I have told the ward officer that if he doesn't take action, I will get all my belongings and move into his office. There are some citizens who want to join me."

However, a senior civic officer said, "We are regularly acting against the hawkers and on complaints immediately."

