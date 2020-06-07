Mumbai: Maharashtra policeman tests positive for COVID-19

This picture has been used for representation purpose

One more police personnel has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, informed Maharashtra Police on Sunday. The total number of Maharashtra Police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far stands at 2,562. So far, 33 policemen have died in ths state due to infection.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has so far recorded 82,968 cases of COVID-19, out of which 42,609 are currently active.

So far, 37,390 people have been cured/discharged in the state and 2,969 have died.

