Mumbai: Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam scam may have been going on for four years

Since uncovering the MPSC exam scam in the beginning of the year, the Byculla police are still discovering just how deep the racket goes. After arresting the kingpin, Narasappa Birasdar (Latur-based talati), the cops suspect he may have been running the racket for four years. Aspirants paid as much as R10 lakh to dummy candidates to help them clear the exam. The cops have arrested six accused so far.

The scam came to light on December 31, 2017, when the entrance exam for the post of tax assistant was conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). The Mumbai Police Commissioner received a tip-off about two dummy candidates appearing for the exam. The police arrested Sachin Narale, 35, and Sandeep Bhusare, 32, both of whom were already tax assistants but were appearing for the exam for Vilas Motewar, 27, and Santosh Jampalwar, 29. The police arrested them too.

Birasdar's accomplices — Ananda Kolebad, 28, and Gauresh Myanamwar, 28, who are gram sevaks in the Bhokar Gram Panchayat — have applied for anticipatory bail. Kolebad's application is pending at the sessions court, while Kolebad has moved the high court. The police also arrested Govind Chambole, 28, who fraudulently joined as a tax inspector in Nanded five months ago with the help of this racket.

"His would-be father-in-law paid Birasdar, expecting good returns once Govind joined the government services. But Govind's joy didn't last long, as he got arrested," said sources.Meanwhile, the Aurangabad police have formed an SIT to investigate the scam, and have arrested 15 people so far.

