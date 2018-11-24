Mumbai: Maharashtra students can now take aptitude test on mobile app

national

The aptitude test was launched in 2016 with help from Pune-based NGO Shyamchi Aai Foundation (SAF) that helps students choose the right career path

The Maharashtra Government's aptitude test for Std X students can now be taken on a mobile application instead of a computer that was used until last year. While some have welcomed the shift, experts from the education sector have said that it might end up becoming a casual exercise this way.

A pilot run of the mobile application was done in Satara last year and the 90-minute test will now be open for one month starting December 18. Each district will be given certain days to get it completed by all its students. Schools will be able to access the mobile test papers using a one-time password on their mobile number and can log in from as many mobile phones as needed.

"To make it a hassle-free process, the system is designed in a way that the mobile phone will not require constant internet connection. It will only be needed at the time of logging in. The answers will be saved and updated once internet connection resumes," said Sheetal Bapat, founder of SAF. The schools do not have to stress about arranging several mobile phones either. The test can be taken by students one after another, too.

Prashant Redij, spokesperson of Maharashtra Principals' Association, said, "Government schools face shortage of computers but almost everybody has a smartphone these days." Academicians feel this will take away the importance from the test. "There is the danger of this coming across as just another app."

