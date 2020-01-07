Mumbai: Maharashtra tourism to take up 10 trains for state's promotion

The Maharashtra government would be taking up ten more trains and will be putting up photographs and information about popular tourist places across the state to promote tourism, Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker Nana Patole said on Tuesday.

Patole, who visited the iconic Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen train at Mumbai CSMT to view the collage of picturesque photographs of the tourist resort of Bodhalkasa put up on the train to promote tourism by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), said that trains were a good way to promote tourism.

Lambasting Central Railway for the death of a commuter onboard the Deccan Queen in the morning, he said that he would be writing to the Prime Minister and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, making it mandatory for railways to keep a doctor onboard running trains.

All the coaches of the Deccan Queen train have been covered with photographs of the entire environment around Boldhalkasa hill resort near Gondia as a part of the MTDC initiative.

Managing director of MTDC Abhimanyu Kale had earlier told mid-day that Bodhalkasa was the latest in the line of hill resorts that the MTDC offered and that it was an aggressive effort to encourage and promote bird watching and Bodhalkasa was a place where birds from many species could be watched across seasons for 12 months of the year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates