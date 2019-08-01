Mumbai: Major colleges see cut-offs going higher in Class XI final merit list

mumbai

Showcasing a new trend, in some major colleges cut-offs have rather gone up in this merit list especially the Arts and the Commerce streams

In the ongoing class XI admissions, the third merit list was declared by the Deputy Director of Education on Thursday evening. Even as it is final merit list for the centralised admissions process; cut-offs of major city colleges remain high with a cut-off for Arts stream rather going up a notch in some colleges. In this round of admissions, a total of 50,636 students have been allotted seats out of which 15544 students have got colleges which were their first preferences.

In the final round of admissions, a total of 73,414 candidates applied for seats when a total number of seats are 1,08,554. After admissions on the given allotments of this round get over; there will be a special round held for all those who have yet not got any college or have failed to take admission to an allotted college.

Showcasing a new trend, in some major colleges cut-offs have rather gone up in this merit list especially Arts and Commerce stream. For colleges such as K.C., D G Ruparel, Sathaye, Bhavan's the cut-off in the third merit list has gone up in the Arts stream whereas, in colleges such as N.M. and Vaze Kelkar, one can see this spike in the Commerce stream.

Cut-offs of major colleges from the city in the third merit list of class XI centralised admission system:

Sr.No. College Name Arts Commerce Science H. R. College, Churchgate. NA 91.40% NA K. C. College, Churchgate. 88.60% 88.40% 84.40% Jai Hind College, Churchgate. 85.40% 89.40% 82.00% Ruia College, Matunga. 92.00% NA 87.60% R. A. Podar College, Matunga. NA NA NA D. G. Ruparel College, Matunga. 86.00% 87.40% 85.60% Sathaye College, Vile Parle. 53.00% 84.40% 70.40% M. L. Dahanukar College, Vile Parle. NA 87.00% NA Bhavans’ College, Andheri (W) 60.00% 82.80% 72.00% Mithibai College, Vile Parle 86.80% 87.20% 80.80% N. M. College, Vile Parle. NA 90.00% NA V. G. Vaze-Kelkar College, Mulund. 87.80% 91.60% 88.80% Mulund College of Commerce, Mulund NA 89.40% NA C.H.M. College, Ulhasnagar 53.40% 76.80% 86.60% Father Agnel Multipurpose school & Jr. College, Vashi NA 83.40% 91.80% St. Xaviers’ College, Fort. 94.00% NA 81.80% Birla College, Kalyan. 81.00% 79.80% 80.40% B. N. Bandodkar College of Science, Thane (W). NA NA 87.60% K.J. Somaiya College of Sci. & Com., Vidyavihar. NA 84.60% 83.00% K.E.S. Jr. College of Arts & Com., Kandivali (W) 72.60% 79.00% NA

