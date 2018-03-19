Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at godown in Govandi

Eight fire-fighting engines and four water tanks have been rushed to the spot





A major fire on Monday broke out at a godown in Maharashtra Nagar in suburban Govandi, a fire brigade official said. "We got a call about the blaze at around 1.25 pm. Eight fire-fighting engines and four water tanks have been rushed to the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are on," the official attached to the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

According to him, so far there are no reports of anybody being injured in the blaze. P S Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said that the blaze was confined to various ground floor 100x100 ft structures.

