Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at godowns in Goregaon, firemen injured

A major fire broke out in two closed godowns of a commercial building in Goregaon West on Saturday morning. Although no civilians were injured, two fire fighting officials were suffocated while dousing the fire and were immediately rushed to Trauma Care Hospital for treatment.

According to civic officials, the fire broke out on the second floor of a three-storeyed Udyog Nagar Industrial Estate building in an area measuring 2500 to 3000 square feet at around 7 am on Saturday. Fire officials said that the two godowns where the major fire broke out contained chemical and pharmaceutical products and the fire spread further after six explosions took place inside these godowns.

Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade said, "The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, wooden partitions, stock of shampoo, packing materials, LPG cylinders, wooden lofts, pharmaceutical materials, office records, and furniture."



Firefighting officers and locals at the scene of incidence where the major fire broke out

He further said that due to the severity of the fire, a portion of the wall on the south side of the building as well as the beam and column of structure also collapsed and some other portions could collapse as well.

During the fire fighting operation, two firefighters, 38-year-old Vaibhavkant Daripkar and 30-year-old Manoj Chauhan suffered suffocation due to the heavy smoke which was caused by the fire. Rahangdale said that both the officers were taken to Trauma Care Hospital where they were treated and sent home.

Eight fire engines have been sent to the spot and fire fighting operations are still underway.

