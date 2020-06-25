Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at plastic factory in Marol; no casualties

A major fire broke out at a plastic factory at Nanddham Industrial Estate in Marol on Wednesday night. The blaze was confined to the ground floor of the godown.

Five fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported.

The call for reporting the fire was made at 12:49 am and it was escalated to level-two call at 01:04 am, said fire officials. The blaze was brought under control at 04:10 am.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture, office window AC, office records, office files, hydraulic compressor machine, hydraulic cylinder, hydraulic oil, plastic finishing & raw material HDP product on ground floor and loft. An AC sheet roof of both the galas collapsed partially as well.

During the firefighting operation, one of the firefighters fainted. He was shifted to Nanavati Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

