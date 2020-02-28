Mumbai: Major fire breaks out near Naupada police station in Thane

Fire tenders are present at the spot. All pictures/ Sameer Markande

A major fire has broken out in Thane near Naupada police station. According to news agency ANI, the fire broke out at the terrace of an under-construction building in Naupada. Fire tenders are present at the spot.

#JustIn |

— mid-day (@mid_day) February 28, 2020

According to sources, the fire broke out at Soham Tropical Unit (G+22 structure) under-construction building, which is located near Bhagvati School, Naupada, Thane (W). Naupada Police officials, RDMC, Traffic Police officials and Fire Brigade are present at the spot.



The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained

Fire tenders with 3 Fire Engine, 2 Rescue Vehicle, 1 Jumbo water Tanker and 1 Branto Vehicle are present at the spot to douse off the fire. No casualty has been reported as yet. Fire fighting operations are underway.

