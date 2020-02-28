Search

Mumbai: Major fire breaks out near Naupada police station in Thane

Updated: Feb 28, 2020, 18:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The fire broke out at the terrace of an under-construction building

Fire tenders are present at the spot. All pictures/ Sameer Markande
Fire tenders are present at the spot. All pictures/ Sameer Markande

A major fire has broken out in Thane near Naupada police station. According to news agency ANI, the fire broke out at the terrace of an under-construction building in Naupada. Fire tenders are present at the spot. 

According to sources, the fire broke out at Soham Tropical Unit (G+22 structure) under-construction building, which is located near Bhagvati School, Naupada, Thane (W). Naupada Police officials, RDMC, Traffic Police officials and Fire Brigade are present at the spot.

Then-Fire
The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained

Fire tenders with 3 Fire Engine, 2 Rescue Vehicle, 1 Jumbo water Tanker and 1 Branto Vehicle are present at the spot to douse off the fire. No casualty has been reported as yet. Fire fighting operations are underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

 

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK