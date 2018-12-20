Mumbai: Make your mark in stamps at this workshop

things-to-do

A workshop this weekend will introduce attendees to the art of stamp-making

The image of a stamp for us is associated with official documents and long queues, and it is hard to view it as an object for decorative purposes. For 31-year-old graphic designer Poorva Shingre, however, they are much more than that. A few years ago, the Mumbai-based artist started experimenting with linocut, a relief printmaking technique that uses linoleum as the surface.

"When I first started learning stamp-making, I was learning Spanish as well. So I felt it would be a good idea to mix both. I would pick a Spanish word, illustrate it and then carve a stamp," she tells us.

Once she got the hang of the process, she didn't stop. As reflected on Shingre's Instagram handle @poorvaroid, her stamp designs aren't restricted to a particular theme. You'll spot stamps of quirky shirts, portraits and animals on posters and gift wrapping paper.

This weekend, participants can head to a Khar venue for a session on stamp-making. "Attendees first need to understand the tools, and then, they can go crazy. They have to understand that it is a different medium. It's a lot like learning to write for the first time," she says. Participants will get to take home the material in addition to the pieces they carve.



Poorva Shingre

Shingre says, "The tools provided can be used for both wood and lino carving. They need to just come with awesome ideas. I want people to continue doing the craft and not just pay for a session and leave."

On December 22, 11 am to 2 pm AT Khar Social, Khar West.

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 2,000

