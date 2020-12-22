Mumbai: Malabar Hill road will be reconstructed within six months

The road at Malabar Hill, which got damaged during the landslide in August, will be reconstructed within six months on an urgent basis. The cost of the construction is around Rs 50 crore, including Rs 1.26 crore consultation charges.

On August 5, heavy rain led to a landslide at Malabar Hill in which the retaining wall of B G Kher Road collapsed, badly damaging the road. The BMC formed a technical advisor committee, which includes professors from IIT, NMIMS, BMC officials and members from structural consultancy companies to study the condition of soil and road before reconstruction of the patch. The Geo Technical investigation has been completed as per the recommendation of the committee. The BMC will pay consultation charges of around R45 lakh to professors and R81 lakh to structural designers.

The BMC is now going to undertake the physical work of the road. An officer from the Bridges Department said, "Soil stabilisation by soil nailing, cement concrete construction of the retaining wall, work of storm water drainage under N S Patkar Road and reconstruction of the road with cement concrete and asphalting work of Kemps Corner and RTI junction will be given to M/S Deo Engineers."

The BMC will spend Rs 49.50 crore for the construction work. The proposal will be tabled for discussion in the standing committee meeting on Wednesday. The road will be complete within six months.

