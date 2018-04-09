Mumbai: Malad doctors donate steel stretchers worth Rs 1.4 lakh

After one of the doctors sees bleeding man lying on rusted stretcher at Malad railway station, group donates stainless steel stretchers, that won't rust, to railway authorities

The doctors donated the stretchers on Sunday

With outstretched arms, a group of doctors from the Malad Medical Association (MMA) on Sunday donated two stainless steel stretchers to the Malad station. This kind act was inspired by a gruesome sight one of the doctors, Dr Sanjeev Maniyar, witnessed a severely injured man being taken to the ambulance in a rusted stretcher.

Maniyar saw the man on the Malad station platform around two weeks ago, when he was on his way home. "Being a doctor, I couldn't stop myself when I saw the injured person on the platform. When I went near him, I saw him bleeding and lying on a rusted stretcher, which is harmful for an accident victim. The rust can get mixed with the blood that can lead to further complications. I was completely stunned at the pathetic condition of the stretchers," said Maniyar.

Following the incident, Maniyar who is the president of the MMA, decided to donate two stainless steel stretchers to the station. "We held a meeting with doctors from the association and decided to donate it for the welfare of the passengers. We have given stainless steel stretchers as they won't get rusted," he added. The doctors paid around '1,40,000 in total for the stretchers. mid-day reached out to Ravinder Bhakar, CPRO of Western Railway, but he remained unavailable for comment.

