Mumbai: Man gambles away all of his mom's jewellery to pay for hair procedure

While checking the jewellery, she found that the necklaces were very light. Representation pic

The Dindoshi police have arrested Vishal Kshirsagar, 23, for stealing his mother's jewellery and using it to gamble online. Vishal apparently told the police that he had gambled online as he needed a lot of money for a hair transplant. He said he had spent all his savings on hair treatment, which compelled him to steal his mother's jewellery. He even got the exact fake replicas of the jewellery made so that no one would suspect the theft.

However, on Monday, his mother while checking the jewellery, found out about the replicas and hauled her son to the police station.

Vishal, a resident of Mahendra Colony Malad East lives with his parents and elder brother. Police said he started having severe hair loss and used all his savings on hair treatments, to no avail.



He came across an online gambling app and felt he could win big. Representation pic

"He came across an online gambling app and felt he could win big and use the money for his hair treatment. Vishal then stole his mother's jewellery, sold it to a jeweller in Goregaon and used it to gamble. He lost the entire R4.5 lakh he had got for the jewellery," an officer from Dindoshi police said.

On August 24, while his mother was checking the jewellery, she found only two of her three necklaces, and a pair of earrings and two gold coins were missing. She also found the necklaces to be too light. When she asked Vishal about the jewellery, he blamed the bank. Not believing him, she searched the house and found a fake replica of the missing necklace in Vishal's bag.

He confessed to the theft. His mother then approached Dindoshi police station and a complaint was registered.

"We have registered the case relevant IPC Sections. He was arrested on Monday night, produced in Borivli court on Tuesday and has been remanded police custody till August 29. We have also and summoned the jewellers whom he sold the jewellery," said another officer.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news