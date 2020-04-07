Mumbai: Malad police constable stops woman from jumping off JJ Flyover

A 33-year-old police constable attached to the Malad police station saved the life of a 40-year-old woman, who was allegedly trying to commit suicide by jumping from the JJ flyover bridge, a couple of days ago.

Police constable Shrikant Deshpandy residing at MRA Marg police quarter was on his way to Malad for his night duty when he noticed a woman wearing "Burkha" trying to climb on the outer side boundary wall of the JJ flyover bridge by holding the pole put for the speed limit.

"It was around 7.30 pm and not a single vehicle was passing from the bridge. I was heading towards Malad when I saw the woman trying to climb the boundary wall of the bridge which is on the other side of the road towards Mumbai."

He further said, "I suspected something amiss and immediately stopped the bike and reached there. Before I could asked something the woman trued to jump but I immediately grabbed her hand, and was trying to put her down. She was crying and begging to leave her hand as she wanted to commit suicide. I tried to understand her and very calmly and peacefully told her that suicide is not the solution of any issue."

Shrikant asked the woman to tell him her problems and he would try and help her. Deshpandy said that the woman revealed that the condition of her family isn't good and that they are facing a lot of trouble, and her problems have been reached out of tolerance.

While listening to her, Deshpandy did not release her hand, and in the meanwhile he called the police control room and informed them. The police patrolling team arrived in a few moments, and took the woman with them.

"Before the police team arrived, a few people passed by but no one stopped by to help. While a few people abused upon seeing me holding hand of the women, "he added.

